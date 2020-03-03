One person was taken to the hospital after apparently being pistol-whipped during an armed robbery Tuesday night.
Greenwood officers got a call shortly after 6 p.m. that someone had been robbed at gunpoint at an Orlando Court residence, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. The person who was robbed had a cut on their head, and Link said it appeared they were struck by the robber's handgun.
The injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police are working to determine who the robber was, but Link said they don't have a suspect identified or a description to share with the public.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Greenwood police at 864-942-8407, send the department’s Facebook page a message or use the anonymous online tip form at cityofgreenwoodsc.com/departments/police/submit-an-anonymous-tip.