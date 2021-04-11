Greenwood police have warrants for a man accused of shooting another man Sunday morning in a Burger King parking lot.
Tyriece Brushawn Grant, 33, of 307 Mangle Drive, Gray Court is wanted on counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.
The shooting happened at about 8:45 a.m., Chaudoin said. The two men began arguing at the Red Carpet Inn at 1215 S.C. Highway 72, then made their way across the street to the parking lot of a Burger King. During the argument, Chaudoin said one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the other.
The shot man's injuries didn't seem life threatening to Chaudoin, and he said he was being treated at a hospital.
Police are searching for the shooter, who officers were originally working with to have him turn himself in. Police asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8632.
A Burger King employee who declined to be named said he was working when the shooting happened, but he didn't realize at first that he was hearing gunshots. He said every time staff members at the drive-thru window tuned in to the drive-thru speaker, they could hear popping noises.
"I didn't even think about it until one of the employees said something," the employee said.
At the time, he was afraid because he didn't know what the shooter might do next. Police said after the shooting, the suspect — still carrying the handgun — left the area in a vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check indexjournal.com for updates.