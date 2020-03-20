Authorities have identified the man police arrested after a chase on Thursday.
David Jamal Chisholm, 32, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, second-degree burglary, no driver's license, hit and run, miscellaneous, failure to stop on lawful command, driving under suspension and littering.
Police said they attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not pull over and began to throw objects out the window, affording to officers, including narcotics.
Officers stopped their pursuit because of location and proximity of traffic but the vehicle crashed just off Montague Avenue at Stanley Avenue. The driver was arrested after a short chase.