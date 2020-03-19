Authorities have one person in custody after a brief pursuit Thursday afternoon, according to Jonathan Link, public information officers for the Greenwood Police Department.
Officers were attempting to stop a vehicle when the driver tossed something out the window. A short chase ensued but was called off because of the location and amount of traffic.
After police stopped the pursuit, the vehicle crashed on the corner of Montague Avenue and Stanley Avenue. The driver fled on foot, Link said, but was apprehended after a short foot chase.
The identity of the suspect and any potential charges have not been released.