Agents with the Greenwood County Drug Enforcement Unit seized nearly 10,000 pressed blue pills Friday while serving a search warrant at a residence, according to a post on the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The DEU, working with the Greenwood Police Department, served a search warrant Friday at 823 W. Grendel Ave., the post said. There, officers found the pills, known to have fentanyl and possibly heroin, along with two pistols, ammunition and more than $7,000 in cash.
The post said the drugs seized in the case have a street value of nearly $100,000.
A report detailing the search was not immediately available.