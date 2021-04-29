More than two years after skipping his own trial, a Greenwood man learned he was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office announced Thursday.
Tremaine Okeefe Pride, 42, was tried in his absence in December 2018 and found guilty of trafficking crack cocaine, 28 grams or more, third and subsequent offense, and resisting arrest.
He was arrested in Spartanburg County on an unrelated charge and gave officers his brother's name. When Greenwood police learned of the arrest, they recognized the person in custody as Pride.
The sentence, which was imposed by Circuit Judge Donald Hocker, was unsealed Thursday.
Senior Assistant Solicitor Wade Dowtin and Deputy Solicitor Demetri Andrews presented the case to the jury for the state, with assistance from 8th Circuit investigators Windy Chappell and Blake Moore. Pride was represented at trial by Andrew Hodges of the Greenwood County Bar.