A Greenwood man will spend a decade behind bars for domestic violence and resisting arrest.
John Thomas Sanders, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo announced Wednesday in a press release.
Sanders was sentenced by Circuit Judge Donald Hocker to 10 years in prison on a first-degree domestic violence charge and five years for resisting arrest with a deadly weapon. He will serve both sentences concurrently.
The charges stem back to January 2019 when Sanders kept his then-girlfriend at gunpoint for several hours, the release said. Sanders attacked her with personal weapons and a belt before firing a shotgun at her multiple times.
Sanders fled the scene and was apprehended by authorities after a 30-minute standoff between Sanders and deputies. He was in possession of a rifle and a shotgun during the standoff.
"I am continually amazed at the level of professionalism displayed by our law enforcement officers," Stumbo said in a press release. "My prosecutors and I will continue to battle the scourge of domestic violence in South Carolina and removing violent abusers such as Johnny Sanders from our streets is a major part of that effort."