A Greenwood man was sentenced to two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an investigation into the sexual abuse of two girls younger than 11.
Joshua J. Jennings, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Jennings originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea while the court was selecting a jury.
Circuit Judge Eugene C. Griffith sentenced Jennings to 20 years in prison, and he will not be eligible for parole. At the end of his prison sentence, Jennings will be evaluated under the Sexually Violent Predator Act, which could result in his being involuntarily, indefinitely committed.
In March 2018, a woman came to Greenwood County deputies with two girls under the age of 11 who said Jennings touched them inappropriately multiple times since January 2017, according to a news release from the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Prosecutors said a search of Jennings' phone found child pornography, with some of the images seemingly taken by him.
Assistant Solicitor Anna Sumner and Deputy Solicitor Yates Brown handled the state's case, with help from 8th Circuit Investigator Windy Chappell and Victim Advocate Mary Ann Stroup. Jennings was represented by 8th Circuit Public Defender Janna Gregory and attorney Tristan Shaffer.
Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo praised investigators in securing the conviction while sparing the girls from having to testify in court.
“Joshua Jennings is just the sort of predator that must be removed from our community to prevent future victims,” Stumbo said in a released statement. “There are two young ladies whose lives will never be the same because this man had no regard for anything apart from his own twisted, sexual gratification. It is my hope and prayer that the survivors of this abuse can heal and be empowered by the knowledge that they confronted their abuser, and by doing so made sure that he was brought to justice for what he has done.”