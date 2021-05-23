A Greenwood man died Sunday morning after he was shot outside his apartment on Pressley Street, and police are asking for help from anyone in the area.
Antone Romar Starks, 39, of Hardwood Loop died at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday while in surgery at Self Regional Medical Center, according to a Greenwood County Coroner's Office news release.
The shooting happened at about 2 a.m., when Starks and a woman were walking to their apartment on Pressley Street, Greenwood police said in a Facebook post. A man approached them and the woman went inside, then the man shot Starks and fled the scene.
Police aren't sure what led to the shooting, but Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said detectives have been working the case since it happened, aided by more investigators who came in this morning. They're asking for any information anyone has on this shooting.
"If anybody's seen anything or if anybody has any cameras or anything like that in the area, we would like to take a look at that," he said.
To submit a tip, which can be done anonymously, call the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8407, message the department on Facebook or submit a written tip online at bit.ly/2RJ5ST4.