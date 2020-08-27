A Greenwood man is facing charges after police say people reported seeing him look into house windows and reveal his genitals.
Darren Davonta Davis, 22, of 211 Pressley St., Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with trespass after notice and voyeurism, first offense.
On Monday, a man living on Willowdale Court told Greenwood police his adult daughters saw someone on the porch. Security video showed a man looking through a window, then pulling his genitals out of his pants and touching himself, a report said.
In another report, officers responded to a similar call on Willowdale Court three days later. A man was seen trying to enter a residence through a window, officers noted.