Maissiah Tavaria Carter, 20, of 408 Highland Forest Drive, Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count each of malicious injury to personal property, malicious damage to real property and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Greenwood County deputies investigated a report of a shooting at about 1 a.m. June 19 at 100 Highland Forest Drive, according to a report. There, witnesses described hearing gunshots and seeing a man wearing a gray jacket.
Officers weren't able to find anyone hit, nor locate a potential shooter on scene, the report said. They recovered 10 spent 9mm shell casings, and a witness told them about a man and woman fighting earlier shortly before the shots were fired.