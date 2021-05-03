A Greenwood man is facing charges after a report he attacked someone while trying to take a dirt bike from them, according to a report.
Tyrese Breon Adams, 25, of 126 Russell St., Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with strong-arm robbery and possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hashish, first offense.
On Aug. 12, 2020, Greenwood police investigated a call about a dirt bike found parked behind a storage building on Russell Street, according to a report. Officers spoke with a young man who said the bike was his, and he hid it after someone tried to rob him.
Witnesses described seeing the man with his bike walking it along Taggart Avenue when another man accosted him, the report said. The assailant attacked the passerby and tried to take his bike, and multiple people pulled the attacker back to make him stop.
Officers promptly developed a suspect, who was arrested Saturday during an unrelated traffic stop.