A Greenwood man is facing six attempted murder counts after he told deputies he shot at a neighbor's house.
Pervis Marine Parks, 44, of 530 Old Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood was arrested early Friday morning and charged with six counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
At about 2:30 a.m. Friday, Greenwood County deputies investigated a call of a house on Old Ninety Six Highway struck by gunfire, a report said. Officers arrived and spoke with a resident who said the shots had come from behind the house.
As a deputy went back and observed some of the damage to the house, he saw someone starting their car and attempting to leave the property behind the damaged house, the report said. The deputy asked the man in the car if he knew what had happened, and the man admitted to shooting at the house, saying he heard a woman screaming and "knew that his mother was held hostage with his daughter" at that house, the report said.
The people in the shot house said they had no relation to the man, and they had only seen him pass by in the driveway.
Officers noted 26 bullet holes in the shot house, and one in a neighboring house, the report said. In the back seat of the man's car, they found five pistols, two rifles and a shotgun.