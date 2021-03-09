A man called deputies after learning the man he let take two girls to the mall was not who he thought he was, according to a report.
John Paul Kirkman, 76, of 909 Olde Pucketts Ferry Road, Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
On Valentine's Day, Greenwood County deputies spoke with a man who days earlier allowed two young girls to go with a friend to the mall, the report said. The man told deputies he thought the older man driving the girls to the mall was the grandfather of one of the girls.
Later, the man learned the older man who took the girls to the mall had made inappropriate statements to the girls, who were teenagers, the report said. The man told deputies the older man asked one of the girls to do sexually explicit acts, and he was unsure what the older man's relation was to the girls.