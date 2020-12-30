A woman told deputies someone pointed a gun at her at a gas station when she asked them to move so she could fuel her vehicle.
Stephen Craig McCarthy, 52, of 210 Frances St., Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Greenwood County deputies spoke with a woman who said a man pointed a gun at her at the Lil' Cricket at 703 Ninety Six Highway, the report said. She told officers she pulled into the gas station to fuel up and saw several men standing near the pumps. She said she asked them to move so she could get gas and while talking with them, one of the men drew a black handgun from his waist and pointed it at her.
Officers spoke with the man, who described the situation the same way but at first denied having a gun. After deputies told him the situation was caught on surveillance camera, he admitted pointing a gun.