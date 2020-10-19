Noah Eugene-Michael Maroney, 20, of 3924 Harless St., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree assault and battery and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
In July, a Greenwood County deputy was called out to an Airport Road residence to speak with a man who was reporting having a gun pointed at him, according to a report. He told deputies earlier that day, at a Hampton Avenue apartment, another man insulted him and pointed a gun at him as he was leaving.
Later, while the man was at home, his home camera system picked up someone outside, and he saw the man who pointed a gun at him earlier along with another man, the report said. The men outside made threats and one pulled a firearm out and pointed it at the residents.
Security video recordings showed a man pulling out a handgun and pointing it, the report said.
Another man was arrested and charged in connection with this case in July.