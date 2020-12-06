A Greenwood man has been apprehended in connection with a Greenville County shooting death.
Raymond Leonard Thorne Jr., 32, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Jail records show he's being held without bond.
According to media reports, Thorne was charged in connection with the death of 31-year-old Keith Lamar Watson Jr. of Greenville.
Authorities think the Sept. 19 shooting was gang-related and stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Horne and Watson.