Officials have shared more information on the fatal shooting that landed a Greenwood man in jail and left a Greenville man dead.
Keith Lamar Watkins Jr., 31, was shot and killed following an ongoing conflict between him and another man. A news release from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said investigators think the shooting resulted from a gang-related conflict that took place at night, behind Lakeside Park at 1500 Piedmont Highway.
On Friday, officers arrested 32-year-old Raymond Leonard Thorne Jr., charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The release said following the shooting, Thorne fled the scene, where officers found Watkins' body shortly later.
Thorne was later arrested in Greenwood during a traffic stop by the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.