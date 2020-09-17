Nathaniel Tyler Wideman, 25, of 1127 Edgefield St., Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault and battery, simple possession of marijuana, distribution or possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
A Greenwood police officer spotted a man outside and Edgefield Street residence who he knew had an active arrest warrant, according to a report. As officers approached, the man started running toward the back of the residence, but shortly after he came out with his hands up, the report said.
On him, officers found a baggie containing what he said was marijuana, a glass pipe and two phones. A woman gave officers permission to search the house, and officers found a fanny pack with multiple baggies and vials in it that contained substances that appeared to be drugs.