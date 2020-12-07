Darrel Jordan Bishop, 30, of 711 Scotch Cross Road, Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, shoplifting and false information to police officer.
On Friday, Greenwood County deputies went to the Walmart at 508 Bypass 72 NW to investigate a shoplifting call. The person who called law enforcement told deputies they saw a man take a jacket and pants and put them on before trying to walk out of the store.
When the person approached the man, he said he would give them pills in exchange for the clothes, the report said. Officers spoke with the man, who said he had an uncapped needle in his pocket, but denied any knowledge of pills.
While searching the man, officers found a plastic bag with 11 blue Xanax pills, another with 1.6 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth and a third bag with an unidentified substance in it, the report said.