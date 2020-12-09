Willie Hardy Jr., 29, of 751 E. Northside Drive, Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping, second-degree domestic violence and unlawful neglect to a child.
On Dec. 3, a Greenwood County deputy spoke with a woman who said she was asleep at an East Northside Drive apartment when she was awoken by a man punching her in the face, according to a report. She told deputies the man proceeded to choke her and say he would kill her while a child was lying beside them.
In the report, she told officers the man would not let her leave or call for law enforcement. When the man fell asleep, she left and called 911.