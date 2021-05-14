Greenwood deputies arrested a man after a child said the man had exposed himself to her, according to a report.
Michael Henry Hoobler, 74, of 112 Wenmount Court, Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault and battery and two counts of indecent exposure.
On Thursday, Greenwood County deputies went to Wenmount Court to speak with a woman who said one of her neighbors regularly swerves his vehicle toward her children when he drives down the road, according to a report. Witnesses described seeing the neighbor swerve his car toward the children.
Officers spoke with a child who said the neighbor had repeatedly exposed himself, the report said. The child described seeing him sit on his porch without pants on, watching the children, the report said.
When deputies spoke with the man, he told them he does swerve near the children, but just to ask them to stay out of the road. He denied ever exposing himself, the report said.