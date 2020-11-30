A man who skipped court in Greenwood County on more than a dozen counts now faces a federal gun count.
Marion Demonte Williams, 27, was arrested last week in Greenville and appeared in federal court Nov. 24 on a count of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The affidavit supporting the FBI’s criminal complaint described an arrest by Greenwood police more than a year ago.
On Oct. 24, 2019, an officer reported seeing Wilson driving a vehicle and thought he had a suspended license. After verifying his license was suspended and noticing he was speeding, the officer activated his blue light and siren.
Wilson, however, didn’t stop.
The officer followed the fleeing motorist as he drove through a grassy area toward the back of an apartment complex, crossed a concrete divider and drove into a wooded area, the document said. He then ran into an apartment where police found him hiding in a closet.
Police recovered a Heckler & Koch .45-caliber handgun from the vehicle along with ammunition for the firearm, which the affidavit said Wilson admitted belonged to him.
Greenwood police charged Wilson with driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue light, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carrying of pistol and possession of schedule II controlled substance. Those counts are still pending in state court. The court issued orders after Wilson failed to appear on 18 pending counts listed on the Greenwood County public index, including those from his Oct. 24, 2019 arrest.
According to Greenville County online jail records, Wilson faces nine counts in connection with his arrest by Greenville police on Nov. 23, including charges he fled from police and had a firearm.
On Monday, Magistrate Judge Kevin McDonald ordered Wilson be held without bond after the 27-year-old waived his detention hearing.