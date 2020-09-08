When a Greenwood police officer tried to stop a car Friday that was suspected in connection with another case, the driver tried to flee, leading officers to guns and drugs, according to a report.
An officer patrolling the area of East Cambridge Avenue spotted a car suspected in another investigation, but the driver did not stop when the officer turned on his lights and siren, the report said. The car slowed near NHC Healthcare Greenwood and the front passenger ran out with a gun in his hand, the report said.
While other officers were notified of the person on foot, the pursuing officer continued following the car. Eventually, the driver stopped, and he and the back-seat passenger got out and surrendered to officers, the report said. Officers searching for the man who fled on foot were led to a house, where they got a search warrant and according to a report found multiple guns, about $7,000 in cash, nearly 10,000 pressed blue pills, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
Javier Kavion Williams, 18, of 823 Grendel Ave., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with trafficking illegal drugs, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to stop for blue light, no S.C. driver's license and distribute, sell, purchase or manufacture drug other than crack cocaine, or possession with intent to distribute near a school.