Daniel Devon Lagroone, 29, of 114 Watson St., Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence, kidnapping, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and failure to stop on lawful command.
On Aug.9, Greenwood police went to a Burgess Drive residence and spoke with a woman who said a man kept her from leaving the house and repeatedly hit her, according to a report. She said the man broke her phone, carried a revolver and told her she should kill herself.
The report said the man later made the woman sign a paper relinquishing custody of their children, but officers noted they had not been to court and she still had custody of them. The man called family over and took two children with him when he left, the report said.
Officers spoke with a child who overheard what happened between the man and woman, and investigators began looking for the man. On Tuesday, officers looked into a tip about the man's location, and after he tried to evade and resist arrest, officers were able to detain him.