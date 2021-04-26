A Greenwood man faces charges after a woman told officers he choked her, according to a report.
Willie Hardy Jr., 29, of 751 E. Northside Drive, Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree domestic violence, second-degree domestic violence, violation of protection order and malicious damage to personal property, more than $1,000 but less than $5,000.
On Friday, a Greenwood County deputy was called out to a house on the 2000-block of Montague Avenue Extension, where dispatchers said a man and woman had been fighting, the report said. Dispatchers told deputies the man had fled from the area.
Officers met with a woman at the house, where she said she had come home and a man approached her from beside the building, the report said. She told deputies the man told her to let him in her house, and when she refused, he choked her and told her he would kill her.
The woman threw the keys so the man wouldn't be able to get in her house, but the report said he took her phone from her before she could finish calling for help, then took her house keys and left. Officers stopped the man while he was driving in Abbeville County, and found him with the woman's phone and keys.