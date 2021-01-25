A Greenwood man is facing multiple charges of domestic violence after police arrested him following a search and chase.
Gregory Lamar Sibert Jr., 33, of 122 Russel St., Greenwood was arrested Sunday and charged with three counts of first-degree domestic violence and one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue light, failure to stop on lawful command, petit larceny and third-degree assault and battery.
On Sunday, Greenwood police spoke with a woman on Canyon Drive who described waking up and seeing a man she knew at the end of her bed. She was startled and reached for her cellphone, but the man grabbed at it and assaulted her as she tried to flee, with a child seeing the assault, officers reported.
The man left when he heard the woman calling for police, the report said.
Later, officers patrolling the area of Columbia Avenue and Kirksey Drive looking for the man's vehicle spotted a vehicle similar to his approaching a stop sign. An officer turned on his patrol car's lights and the man drove his vehicle into a driveway and into a backyard before getting out and running on foot.
Officers brought out a K9 unit to help search for him, and officers found a bag of what appeared to be marijuana weighing more than 323 grams in the vehicle he ran from, the report said. The dog led officers to a nearby house, where officers found him while searching the residence and detained him after a brief foot chase.