Deputies charged a Greenwood man with domestic violence after reports he assaulted a woman and took her phone from her, according to a report.
Kendrick Oneal Starks, 41, of 104 Squirrel Tree Road, Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree domestic violence.
At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Greenwood County deputies were called to a Squirrel Tree Road house where witnesses said a man and woman got into a heated argument after attending a cookout, the report said. Witnesses told officers the man pushed the woman into a door frame, hitting her head and temporarily taking her cellphone, which kept her from calling 911.
Deputies spoke with the man, who couldn't give a clear accounting of events but insisted nothing happened, the report said. When officers checked his criminal history, they saw he had been convicted in 2014 of domestic violence.