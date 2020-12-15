Everett Homovich Jr., 44, of 4106 Highway 25 S., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and one count each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
On Dec. 6, Greenwood County deputies were called out to a Highway 25 residence and spoke with a girl who said since age 12 a man had been inappropriately touching her, according to a report. She told officers how the and where sexual assaults happened.
Deputies also spoke with others in the residence, and one person said they called police after seeing Snapchat messages the man had sent the girl. Another person told deputies the girl had previously told them about the man assaulting her.
The man told deputies one of the people in the residence likely told the girl to lie about him, although he also mentioned having Snapchat conversations.