A state investigation landed a Greenwood man two charges associated with distributing child sexual abuse material, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's office.
Jackie Austin Stewart, 26, of Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. This charge is considered a felony, and someone found guilty of it could face up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office made the arrest, assisted by investigators with the attorney general's office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and a member of the North Carolina ICAC Task Force.
Investigators had multiple reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Stewart, who they said distributed files of child sexual abuse material.
The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general's office.