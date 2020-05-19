A Greenwood man is facing charges in connection with several recent police investigations, including one into the theft of multiple flags from Uptown locations.
Darnell Raheem Smith, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of arson; three counts of larceny; two counts each of second-degree burglary and third-degree burglary; and one count of damage to city property.
The arrest comes after police investigated multiple calls of American and South Carolina flags being stolen from outside Howard's on Main, the county Veterans Center, City Hall and a county building.
According to a post on the Greenwood Police Department Facebook page, officers reviewed video from the flag thefts and compared the man in those clips to videos from other burglaries. This helped investigators identify the suspect.