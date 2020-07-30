Narkevious Manquese Reid, 23, of 131 Independence Way was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, possession of a weapon during commission of a crime, possession of a stolen pistol and simple possession of marijuana.
Greenwood County deputies were called to investigate a shooting at about 2 p.m. April 8 at 1522 Parkway Court, according to a report. Dispatchers told officers a person who had been shot had arrived at the hospital while officers were headed to the apartment complex.
At the scene, officers found a man limping toward them saying he had been shot in the foot, and that his friend inside had been shot multiple times. Inside, officers tried to stop the bleeding of a man lying on the floor who appeared to have been shot in the upper leg. Both injured men were taken to the hospital by EMS, and officers learned that two others who had been shot were taken there in private vehicles.
While being treated at the hospital for his injuries that day, 19-year-old Trivoriaye Mandell Alston died.
Two other men were also arrested and charged in connection with this investigation. Xayvion Marquis Hill, 18, was arrested April 15 and 23-year-old Dashawn Chazz Hurley was arrested July 9. Both were charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.
Greenwood County Sheriff's Office Captain of Investigations Cody Bishop said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing as officers continue to interview the people involved. The information officers have gathered lends itself to the charges filed, he said.