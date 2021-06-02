A Greenwood man has been charged in the April death of an 18-month-old girl.
Zy’twan Childs, 21, of Greenwood was charged with homicide by child abuse and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to Greenwood Police Department spokesman Jonathan Link.
Greenwood police responded on April 28 to Self Regional Medical Center in reference to the “suspicious death” of an 18-month-old girl, the agency said in a Facebook post.
The child’s father was sleeping with her next to him and woke to find she wasn’t breathing or conscious, the social media post says.
“The medical staff at the hospital attempted to revive the young child but were unable to save her,” the post reads.
Fifty "blue pills" found on the nightstand in the bedroom tested positive for fentanyl, and the cause of death of the girl was “a lethal dose of fentanyl in the child’s system,” the agency wrote.
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office declined to release the name of the child.