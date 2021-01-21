Kemad Dashawn White, 21, of 301 Reynolds Ave., Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated breach of peace, unlawful possession of firearm/ammunition and violation of conditions of YOA conditional release.
On Oct. 9, Greenwood police went to the Dollar General at 2518 Highway 25 S. to investigate reports of a shooting. While there, officers found cash, shoes, shell casings, bullets and a handgun magazine in a parking space, according to a report.
A man on scene had been injured and was being taken by EMS for treatment. A woman there told police she was sitting in her vehicle when she saw the man who got shot walking up to the Dollar General and talking with someone inside a parked car nearby, the report said. She heard him say he was going to get change from the store, but only made it a few steps before a rear passenger opened his door and fired a handgun multiple times at the man, the report said.
The woman told officers she sat in her car for a moment, stunned, but then went into the store to call 911 and offer the injured man some help.