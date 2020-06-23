Thyrone Stoney Lites, 62, of 835 S. Main St., Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Greenwood County deputies began investigating claims of molestation on May 18, when a case manager at a local middle school said a girl had reported being molested by two men, according to a report. The girl described two times a man attempted to have sex with her, once while she was in third grade and again in fifth grade, the report said.
The case worker told police the girl described other instances, and named two men in reference to the abuse.