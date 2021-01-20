A Greenwood man was arrested in connection with distributing files of child sexual abuse material, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's office.
Noah Mackenzie Martin, 22, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigators received an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Martin, who they said distributed files of child sexual abuse material, the release said.
If found guilty, Martin could face up to 10 years on each count. The case was investigated by the state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. The state Attorney General's office, Homeland Security and the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office assisted with the case.