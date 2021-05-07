Dale Gordon Kline, 56, of 2517 Montague Ave. Extension, Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.
On Wednesday, Greenwood County deputies went to a Montague Avenue Extension residence where a man who lived there said someone pulled into his driveway to turn around, and he told the driver "I don't let anybody turn around in my driveway," according to a report. He told officers he had a right to protect his property, and when officers asked what the people pulling into his driveway did to be aggressive, he said they were "talking crap."
Deputies met with the people who were in the vehicle, and they described pulling into the driveway to turn around and the resident coming out with a gun, cursing at them and telling them to go away, the report said. After a brief exchange, they said they left and called 911.