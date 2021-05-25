A Greenwood man is facing charges after police say he fired shots at people in the Taco Bell parking lot.
Jabias Vermeer Williams, 23, of 108 Oakview Court, Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, reckless driving and operating unsafe vehicle.
Greenwood police got a call at 10:45 p.m. Monday about a man pointing a handgun at a group of people outside of Taco Bell on Bypass 72 Northeast, a report said. As officers approached, dispatchers told them the man with the gun left in a dark Crown Victoria after firing four or five gunshots, though no one was hit.
Officers tried to catch up with the man, heading onto Laurel Avenue but found the Crown Victoria on its side in a ditch near Airport Road, the report said. A woman was inside and needed help getting out, then told officers who the driver was and said he fled the scene after the wreck.