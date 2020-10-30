Jeremiah Quvmaine Morgan, 19, of 801 Taggart Ave., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
In March, Greenwood police investigated a call of a man pointing a gun at others, according to a report. At a Phoenix Place apartment, police spoke with a woman who said a man pointed a gun at a visitor, before pointing the gun at her during an argument. The man had left, the report said, so police were unable to find him at the time.
In August, police were called to the 800 block of Taggart Avenue following reports of gunshots, another report said. Officers spoke with witnesses who identified the same man from the other report pointing a gun at another person's head during an argument.
The other person pepper-sprayed the man with the gun, the report said, and the armed man fired multiple shots that didn't strike anyone.