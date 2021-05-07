Sean Ricky Reid, 42, of 702 Chipley Ave., Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
On Feb. 18, Greenwood police spoke with a pediatrician who said an 8-year-old patient told her she had been touched inappropriately by a man when she was 3 or 4 years old, according to a report. A witness told police the girl had said she was molested at a local hotel.
Police noted the girl was now safe, and they would investigate further as they sought more information on the man, the report said.