A Greenwood man is facing charges after witnesses told Greenwood County deputies he saw the man force his way into a house and drag a woman out of it, according to a report.
Trellis Antwaun Sanders, 39, of 119 Watson St., Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping and two counts of first-degree assault and battery.
Greenwood deputies went early Tuesday morning to a Greene Street residence to investigate an assault, and learned from dispatchers that a man was dragging a woman, the report said.
Officers detained a man on scene who told them he went to that house "to get his girlfriend." The man appeared to have a cut lip and scratches on his collarbone, along with grass and dirt on his clothes, the report said.
The man who lives at that house said a woman was over when another man came to his front porch and said he was here for the woman, the report said. When the resident went back into his house, the man outside kept knocking on the door until the resident opened it again. The man outside then forced his way inside, and after a brief fight the man from outside dragged the woman out through the front door, the report said.