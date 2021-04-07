A Greenwood man is facing charges after a woman told deputies he entered her apartment while she slept and assaulted her, according to a report.
Jabias Vermeer Williams, 23, of 108 Oakview Court, Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault and battery.
On March 27, Greenwood County deputies were called out to Hallmark Apartments where a woman said a man entered her apartment through her living room window while she and a child were asleep, the report said. She told officers he took her cellphone, and they began fighting over the phone.
She eventually followed the man out to his car and grabbed her phone from him, but he put the car in reverse and it dragged her along the ground, the report said. EMS took the woman to the hospital to check on her.