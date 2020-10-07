A Greenwood man is facing multiple attempted murder charges after a shooting Monday at a local motel.
Jeremiah Deandre Baylor, 20, of 327 Possum Hollow Road, Greenwood was arrested Monday morning. According to Greenwood County jail staff, he was charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious injury to property and one count each of unlawful carrying of a pistol, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and another drug charge.
Greenwood Police Department provisional Chief T.J. Chaudoin said officers were called out Monday morning to the Red Roof Inn on Montague Avenue, where a woman had gone to talk with a man about money. During an argument, the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the lower abdomen, Chaudoin said. Police said the woman was expected to fully recover from her injury.
A report further detailing the events leading up to Baylor’s arrest was not available Wednesday evening.