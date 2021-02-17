A Greenwood man was arrested in connection with a shooting in May that left one person injured, police report.
Willie Joe Carter, 41, of 104 Wheatfield Drive, Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder.
Greenwood police were called out May 3, 2020 to a Truett Avenue residence, where witnesses said during an argument an unidentified man struck someone in the back of the head. In response, a man witnesses identified and who saw the assault pulled out a handgun and shot the other man in the leg.
A witness told police the shooter attempted to fire the gun multiple times, but it malfunctioned.