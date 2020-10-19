James Covington 54, of 228 Mineral Ave., Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.
Greenwood police were called at about 10 p.m. Saturday to a party at a Mineral Avenue residence, according to a report. Officers described seeing about 30 people there, and a witness helped officers identify a man he said fired a gun into the crowd, then fled.
Officers found the man the witness identified, and after detaining him, they found a revolver loaded with five spent brass shell casings in it, the report said.
Officers spoke with the original 911 caller, who described the man telling people to leave the party, then returning with a revolver when they did not leave. Another witness told officers the man fired a single shot into the air, then fired a second shot into the crowd but didn't hit anyone, the report said.