A Greenwood man is facing an attempted murder charge after police investigated a man being shot in the arm in early December on Phoenix Street.
Kentayvis Markeese Goode, 20, of 308 McKellar Drive, Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
On Dec. 4, Greenwood police heard 10 to 15 shots fired in the area of Phoenix Street, the report said. When they arrived, 911 dispatchers said a man in a white Crown Victoria had been shot.
Officers went to the nearby 7-Eleven and spoke with the man who was shot. He said he was driving along Phoenix Street from South Main Street when he saw a group of men standing along the 1500-block of Phoenix Street. He then heard gunshots in his direction and drove away, only realizing when he got to the gas station he had been shot in the arm.
Greenwood police are still seeking three other men wanted in connection with shootings since late November. On Nov. 26, police responded to calls of a shooting along Gray Street, finding several .40-caliber shell casings in the roadway and a parked Nissan Altima that had been shot five times. Police have attempted murder warrants for the arrests of 26-year-old Xavius Lamar Fuller and 22-year-old Kentavious Antonio Chappell in connection with this case.
On Dec. 14, police investigated another shooting along Phoenix Street, where multiple shots were fired at a trailer on the 1500-block, according to a report. No one was injured, and police have an attempted murder warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Mikkel Anthony Logan.
Anyone with knowledge of these men's whereabouts is urged to call 911.