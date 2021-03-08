A Greenwood man was charged after deputies said he shot a woman in the leg.
Frank Taylor was arrested Monday evening and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A booking photo of Taylor was not immediately available.
Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said deputies first got the call of a shooting about 5 p.m. and responded to a mobile home in the area of Herndon Drive. There, he said investigators learned a man had shot a woman in the leg while apparently under the influence of drugs.
The man was arrested and the woman was taken for treatment.
Kelly said investigators were still working the case and looking into the details of what happened.