Bruce Leon Moore III, 21, of 120 Spring St., Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree assault and battery.
On Nov. 10, Greenwood police spoke with a woman who said she was sitting in her car waiting on a friend when a man she knew pulled up and pushed down her car window, opened the door and punched her in the face, according to a report.
Officers helped another woman sign a trespass notice form on the man and another person, and said they would seek him out to tell him he was not to return to that location, the report said.