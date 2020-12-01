A Greenwood man was shot in the leg as he approached a house after firing shots at another person, witnesses told Abbeville County deputies.
Joshua Paul Berryman, 35, of 1401 Phoenix St., Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery with intent to kill and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies were called out at about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9 to a Cedar Springs Road residence, where dispatchers said shots had been fired, a report said. While there, officers learned two men had gotten into a fight where one man fired shots at the other.
After the shooting, deputies were told the man with the gun began walking toward a nearby house while waving the handgun. A man in the house brought out a .22-caliber rifle and fired a single shot at the armed man's leg, stopping him. The man with the handgun was then picked up by a driver and taken away, and deputies later spoke with him at a hospital.