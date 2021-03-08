A Greenwood man faces an arson charge after he set fire to a table while seemingly under the influence of drugs, according to law enforcement.
Herbert Shane Coleman, 43, of 725 Highway 221 S., Greenwood was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree arson.
Early Sunday morning, Greenwood County deputies were called to a Highway 221 house where the residents had fled because a man set fire to something inside the house, a report said. Officers first detained the man others said had set the fire, who fled from deputies but was eventually caught.
A witness in the house described waking up to the sound of crackling, like something burning, before seeing the man standing in the doorway and a table lit on fire, the report said. People tried to douse the flames with water jugs, but firefighters were able to stop the fire while it was still contained to one room.